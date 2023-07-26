The Nevada State Police responded to a three car crash at US95 and mile marker 39, located in Mineral County, Nevada on July 3 around 4 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2007 International tractor and trailer combination traveling southbound on US95 near Mineral mile marker 39 struck a gray 2004 Acura TSX that was traveling in front of it as it began yielding to an approaching ambulance with its emergency equipment activated.
The tractor spun as they collided, and the Acura was redirected into the dirt area west of US95.
As the tractor spun, it entered both southbound and northbound travel lanes, hitting a white 2018 Porsche Cayenne that was traveling northbound.
The Porsche was redirected to the dirt area east of US95, and the tractor overturned.
The tractor ended up in the dirt area west of US95, where it became engulfed in flames.
The driver of the tractor, Jose Jesus Hernandez, a 72 year-old man from El Paso, Texas, succumbed to injuries and was declared deceased on scene.
The driver of the Porsche Cayenne, David Lee Knox, a 70-year-old man from Garden Grove, California, was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the 2004 Acura was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Command West M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team) is investigating this crash.
The fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West's 20th fatal crash, resulting in 22 fatalities for 2023.
(Nevada State Police)