State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person on I-80 near Vista Boulevard in Sparks.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-tractor towing two trailers that occurred westbound on the IR-80 and Vista Boulevard on-ramp in Sparks.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a red 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the IR-80, Vista Boulevard on-ramp.
A White 2017 Kenworth tractor towing two trailers was traveling west in the #2 travel lane.
The driver attempted to enter the #2 travel lane and crossed the gore area of the on-ramp.
The motorcycle struck the right side of the second trailer.
The motorcycle overturned and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Harley Davidson (David Salazar, a 50-year-old Carson City resident) was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.)