Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * Additional Information... High profile vehicle restrictions are possible. Check with NDOT for the latest road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINDY AND COLDER FOR MOTHER'S DAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK... * Winds: Widespread strong winds will continue today. Expect rough air for plane travel and possible travel restrictions for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through today. This front will usher in a much colder airmass through the first half of the week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it's likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Snow: We will see periods of snow and pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow in the mountains appears to be this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in with more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Check travel conditions before heading over the hill. Sorry mom. We'll do better next year.