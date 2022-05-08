Nevada State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person near the Derby Dam in Sparks.
On Thursday, May 5, 2022, at approximately 6:32 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on westbound IR-80 and Washoe County mile marker 35 in Sparks.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black 2009 Honda CBR600 motorcycle was traveling west on the IR-80 near Washoe County mile marker 35.
The driver steered the motorcycle right to avoid tire debris in the #1 travel lane. The motorcycle continued across the #2 travel lane, striking the guardrail. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Honda (Jonathan Christensen, a 31-year-old Fernley resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.)