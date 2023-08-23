Nevada State Police troopers are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash earlier this month in Spring Creek in Elko County.
NSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Lamoille Highway (State Route 227) and Jiggs Highway (State Route 228) on August 10th just before 6:30 p.m.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows a Kia SUV was heading south on State Route 227 and was slowing for the traffic signal when a Harley Davidson motorcycle also heading south, hit the right rear of the SUV.
NSP is seeking any dashcam footage or other video footage of the crash.
If you have any pertinent information or video footage, contact our Elko office at (775) 753-1111 or e-mail ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us.