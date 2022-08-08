State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 141 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 141 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Aug. 8 state transportation board meeting.
State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Resurface 11 miles of State Route 722 in Churchill County. State Route 722 connects between Middlegate and Austin.
- Resurface seven miles of SR 225 (Mountain City Highway) near the Wild Horse Reservoir State Recreation Area, including changing milepost numbers on all of Mountain City Highway.
- Restripe sections of U.S. 95, State Route 140, State Route 289 and State Route 292 in Humboldt County.
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.
To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 7,640 jobs.
Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)