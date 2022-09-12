State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 483 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.
A projected 483 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Sept. 12 state transportation board meeting. State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:
- Resurface one mile of eastern McCarran Boulevard near Interstate 80 in Sparks
- Install landscape, stormwater and aesthetic improvements at three I-80 interchanges in Battle Mountain to enhance stormwater drainage, support native plant and reduce dust
- Upgrade multi-use path on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City for enhanced mobility
- Install roadside fencing on approximately two miles of I-80 in Elko County
- Restripe sections of U.S. 6, U.S. 50, U.S. 93, State Route 278 and State Route 892 in Eureka, Lander, Nye and White Pine counties
- Replace bridge with new dual box culverts and install erosion reduction on State Route 789 in Humboldt County
- Resurface and patch approximately five miles of State Route 361 in Churchill County
- Reconstruct and repave approximately nine miles of westbound I-80 east of Humboldt/Lander county line
- Repair damaged barrier rail and high-mast lighting on I-580 in Washoe County
NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary. To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 7,646 jobs.
Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.
It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.