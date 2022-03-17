In response to Nevada’s partnership with the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust, Nevada State Treasurer, Zach Conine, met with White House officials in Washington DC Wednesday.
Their goal was “discussing ways that the State can work collaboratively with the Biden Administration to address the affordable housing crisis in Nevada”.
According to the press release, the agenda for the meeting included:
- “The State Infrastructure Bank’s partnership with the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust to leverage approximately $200 million dollars for the development of new affordable multi-family units;
- Governor Sisolak’s plans to utilize $500 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to support affordable housing through the Home Means Nevada Initiative; and
- Efforts currently underway with Nevada’s legislative leaders and stakeholder groups to rein in skyrocketing rents and address zoning challenges faced by developers across the State.”
Conine says, “This week, we were able to show the White House how we are using every tool available to us in Nevada to build more affordable housing as quickly as possible. We are determined to continue working collaboratively with the federal government to address rising rents and making homeownership more affordable for Nevada families”.
Officials say the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust “has the potential to make transformational investments in Nevada’s housing market and the construction workforce pipeline, while prioritizing projects in historically disadvantaged communities”.
This investment has triggered a response from at least six other states to consider similar partnerships to address their housing crises.