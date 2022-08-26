According to a tweet from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Abbi Silver will be resigning from the Nevada Supreme Court at the end of September.
The letter from Justice Silver that was submitted to the governor on Friday, August 26, 2022 mentions Silver's decison to retire was for "unforeseen circumstances and to spend more time with my family."
Governor Sisolak said Justice Silver made a tremendous impact in Nevada in her decades of service.
After the effective date of Justice Silver’s resignation, the Judicial Selection Commission will begin the process of vetting applicants to fill the vacancy.
Justice Silver's last day on the Nevada Supreme Court will be on September 29, 2022.
