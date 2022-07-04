Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while community level info is from the CDC.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 712,898 total cases
- 11,039 total deaths
- 25+% test positivity rate, according to the CDC
Washoe County: 104,831 total cases
- 1,215 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Carson City: 14,672 total cases
- 223 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Douglas County: 7,178 total cases
- 93 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Lyon County: 9,734 total cases
- 178 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Storey County: 118 total cases
- 11 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Humboldt County: 2,491 total cases
- 58 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Elko County: 10,333 total cases
- 139 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level
Lander County: 1,145 total cases
- 21 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level
Churchill County: 6,734 total cases
- 115 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Clark County: 538,396 total cases
- 8,631 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Mineral County: 1,260 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Nye County: 6,779 total cases
- 274 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Lincoln County: 538 total cases
- 8 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Pershing County: 2,119 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Esmeralda County: 86 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Eureka County: 113 total cases
- 2 death reported
- LOW CDC community level
White Pine County: 1,513 total cases
- 21 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level