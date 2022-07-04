Coronavirus cases

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while community level info is from the CDC. 

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 712,898 total cases 

  • 11,039 total deaths 
  • 25+% test positivity rate, according to the CDC

Washoe County: 104,831 total cases

  • 1,215 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Carson City: 14,672 total cases 

  • 223 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Douglas County: 7,178 total cases

  • 93 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level 

Lyon County: 9,734 total cases

  • 178 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Storey County: 118 total cases

  • 11 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Humboldt County: 2,491 total cases

  • 58 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Elko County: 10,333 total cases

  • 139 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level

Lander County: 1,145 total cases

  • 21 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level

Churchill County: 6,734 total cases

  • 115 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Clark County: 538,396 total cases

  • 8,631 total deaths  
  • HIGH CDC community level

Mineral County: 1,260 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Nye County: 6,779 total cases

  • 274 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Lincoln County: 538 total cases

  • 8 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Pershing County: 2,119 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Esmeralda County: 86 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Eureka County: 113 total cases

  • 2 death reported
  • LOW CDC community level

White Pine County: 1,513 total cases

  • 21 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level