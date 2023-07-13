Nevada track & field was placed on the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic team for its classroom performance for 2023.
In addition to the team accolade, Nevada’s Natasha Chetty, Emily Costello, Annalies Kalma, Carolyn Ross and Halyn Senegal received All-Academic Athlete honors by the USTFCCCA.
National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I teams receive the honor when all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List are accumulating a GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The Pack had a team GPA of 3.422 in 2023.
Student-athletes earn All-Academic Athlete by having a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale with at least two semesters representing their institution.
The athletic criterion during the indoor season includes finishing the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, or in the top 48 in any championship relay event.
Outdoor season student-athletes must have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition).
For multi-events, student-athletes must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or West.
Nevada track and field wrapped up what was arguably one of the most successful and historical seasons in school history in 2023.
The Wolf Pack jump started the momentum by breaking three school records and crowning a pair of conference champions at the 2023 Mountain West Indoor Championships.
The 59 points accumulated at the MW Indoor Championships was the most since joining the conference and was good for a fifth-place finish.
The 4x400 relay team of Senegal, Costello, Lilly Gregg, and Kalma claimed the title for the first time in Mountain West and school history, going on to wrap the season with eight Mountain West Indoor All-Conference honors.
The Pack continued to bring the heat during the outdoor season, with Costello earning her first individual career gold medal at the MW Outdoor Championships.
The 4x400 meter relay team shattered the school record by six seconds, marking the second consecutive time they would break their own school record through the season.
The team earned five Mountain West Outdoor All-Conference honors en route to a sixth-place finish with 65 points.
The NCAA West Preliminaries did not disappoint after the 4x400 meter relay finished up the meet going out in style by qualifying for the NCAA championships for the first time in school history, once again breaking their school record for the third time consecutively by two more seconds, running the 12th fastest time in the West, and the fourth fastest time in the Division I Mountain Region this season (3:33.85).
They finished 18th in the semifinal at the NCAA Championships.
