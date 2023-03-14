According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) January 2023 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in January 2023 which was unchanged from December 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
DETR says the state is still in the process of producing annual revisions for local areas. Until those revisions are complete, county and city unemployment data cannot be directly compared to statewide data. These revisions are expected to be complete in April.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.9 percent in the Las Vegas area, 4.5 percent in Reno, and 5.2 percent in the Carson area in January 2023.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Lander County at 3.8 percent, and Lyon County had the highest rate at 6.7 percent. For a look at the unemployment rate in your county, visit our Area Profiles Page.
For the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment insurance, you can check out their monthly Labor Market Overview, or to see the data on your area, take a look at the monthly Local Area Labor Market Overview.
(Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)