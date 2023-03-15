The Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10) will take on Arizona State (22-12) in Dayton, Ohio Wednesday night.
The game will be televised live on TruTV. Tip-off is set for 6:10 p.m. local time.
The Pack earned an 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the West Region, as announced Sunday afternoon on the NCAA Selection Show.
The selection marks Nevada’s 10th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and they enter Wednesday’s contest with a record of 6-9 across their previous nine appearances.
A watch party is being held inside Lawlor Events Center starting at 5 p.m.
The winner of tonight's game will go on to play TCU next.
(University of Nevada contributed to this report.)