Commemorated each year on March 8, International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.
The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity. According to organizers of the International Women’s Day movement, this year’s campaign theme seeks to get the world talking about the differences between equity and equality and why equal opportunities are no longer enough. While gender equality is the goal, embracing equity is the process. Equity acknowledges our differences and empowers women to succeed anyway.
Working toward gender parity and celebrating the achievements of women is nothing new to the Nevada Women’s Fund, an organization that exemplifies that spirit daily in its work throughout Northern Nevada.
Founded in 1982 by a group of concerned women, Nevada Women’s Fund was established to correct the national imbalance of financial distribution from traditional resources that resulted in less than 6% of grants going to women and children. Since then, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded more than $9 million in educational scholarships and community grants to uplift the lives of women and their families.
“I am so proud of the work Nevada Women’s Fund has done to embrace equity for more than 40 years,” said Ila Achtabowski, President and CEO for the Nevada Women’s Fund. “We look forward to celebrating International Women’s Day and applaud the global impact of this movement.”
To learn more about the Nevada Women’s Fund visit nevadawomensfund.org
(Nevada Women's Fund)