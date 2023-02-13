The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures from Super Bowl LVII today, showing that $153.2 million was wagered in Nevada's 185 sports books on this year's Super Bowl.
Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said, "Unaudited figured show a sports book win of $11,287,594 was recorded on wagers totaling $153,183,002. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.4%."
He added, "the Nevada Gaming Control Board looks forward to Allegiant Stadium hosting Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next year."