450,000 Nevadans to Soon See Reduction in Food Assistance, DWSS says

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments (SEA).
After March 14, 2023, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), the state agency in charge of administering SNAP says those second monthly payments will end. Beginning in April, the first monthly payment will be the only benefit.
The change stems from the recently signed into law Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, which terminates EA assistance in all states after the issuance of February 2023 benefits.
More on that here: SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) Provision in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 | Food and Nutrition Service (usda.gov)
"Under the new authority, state agencies cannot issue EA for a phase-out month after benefit month February 2023. In other words, states are not allowed to issue EA for benefit month March 2023, or later, under any circumstance."
In total, DWSS has issued over $1 billion in supplemental emergency SNAP benefits to Nevada households during the PHE declaration.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services has already bolstered budgets for food banks around the country to help address food insecurity ahead of this change.