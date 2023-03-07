This Saturday, the 18th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud will narrow down the field of six semi-finalists to declare the title of Nevada Poetry Out Loud Champion.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. The competition begins at noon.
The competition started with a field of more than 1,885 Nevada High School students at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks.
This year’s finalists are:
- Grace Hwang of Clark County, Senior, Ed. W. Clark High School, Las Vegas
- Ashlee Sandoval, Elko County, Junior, Elko High School
- Selene Contreras, Eureka County, Freshman, Eureka County High School, Elko
- Farrah Bader, Lyon County, Senior, Yerington High School, Yerington
- Michael Rees, Storey County, Sophomore, Virginia City High School
- Rayann Hijazi, Washoe County, Sophomore, Coral Academy of Science, Reno
The student winning the state finals will represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud Competition in Washington, D.C., in April.