Today, Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller is proposing an amendment to the Nevada Constitution that would pave the way for Nevada to establish a lottery. Assemblyman Miller’s amendment would repeal the portion of the current state Constitution that prohibits a lottery.
Revenue raised through the lottery would go towards programs that benefit youth mental health in the Silver State.
Nevada’s mental health system is in desperate need of additional funding to foster improvement. A UNLV study conducted last year ranked Nevada last in the nation for overall mental health and overall youth mental health, and 39th for mental health care access.
Assemblyman Miller says scores of Nevadans cross state lines into California or Arizona to purchase lottery tickets, sending millions of dollars in revenue out of state that could have benefited Nevadans.
“The last few years have shown us how critical mental health care is and that our current infrastructure is woefully inadequate,” said Assemblyman Miller.
“This constitutional amendment authorizing a lottery and dedicating the revenue to funding for youth mental health is a common sense solution that will help the many Nevada youth who are battling mental health challenges, just like I did as a child. Right now, we are sending millions of dollars across the border to neighboring states. It is time to fully invest in Nevadans and pass this constitutional amendment.”