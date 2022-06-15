Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&