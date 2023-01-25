Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night.
Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds.
When deputies arrived at one of the scenes, at Sherman and Concord Lanes, they found a 16-year-old from Lyon County with a face wound. He was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Deputies say a second 16-year-old was found shot in the legs on Carmine Street. He was treated and released from Renown. Following his release, he was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
When deputies arrived at the Carmine Street location, they say they found two additional suspects who were possibly armed with handguns. Deputies identified two suspects as a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old, both from Carson City.
Authorities also say they determined that about 17 shots had been fired and that several cars had been damaged by an another car that was later found at Sherman Lane and Concord Drive. Deputies say inside that car, they found multiple baggies of marijuana and mushrooms.
Early Wednesday morning, deputies say a Tactical Team made contact with a 17-year-old girl suspect and took her into custody. About two hours later, officers took a 15-year-old into custody.
Deputies say charges related to the final two suspects are pending.
Multiple agencies are working on this case and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 775-283-7856.