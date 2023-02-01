The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times.
The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area.
LCSO issued a shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows subdivision, located near Royal Oaks Drive- south of Fernley High School around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday when they received multiple reports of a male shooting a firearm in the street and yelling at other people.
When deputies arrived, they say they tried to make contact with the male but he returned to his home and refused to answer.
LCSO says it took a total of about five hours for them to take the man into custody.
SWAT teams shot CS gas into the house multiple times to get the man out.
The suspect is currently being checked by medics and will then be taken to jail.
Police told us they spoke to all schools in the area and students who take the bus to this subdivision after school will be held at the school until the shelter in place order is removed. They will then be bussed to their regular drop-off locations.