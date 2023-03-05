Power was restored on March 5, 2023 to residents of Mono City, southern Bridgeport, the Conway Ranch area, and all properties along the U.S. 395 corridor from just north of Lee Vining.
Caltrans, Southern California Edison (SCE), Mono County, and others worked together to get the Lundy Canyon power plant back up and running.
The Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) says Caltrans crews and equipment will be arriving Sunday and Monday to assist with local storm recovery efforts over the next two weeks.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that's in effect through 4 a.m. on Monday, March 6.
SEC says residents could still experience some temporary outages due to the extreme weather conditions over the next few days.
California Governor Gavin Newson has declared a state ‘State of Emergency’ for Mono County and several other counties impacted by the storm.
The county is also working to solidify a federal declaration of emergency.
The Town of Mammoth Lakes has also declared a Local State of Emergency.
Original story March 3, 2023:
Mono City, Bridgeport, the Conway Ranch area, and anyone living along the U.S. 395 corridor from just north of Lee Vining to Bridgeport are still without power due to avalanche damage to a Southern California Edison (SCE) transmission line located above Mono Lake.
However, the County says once U.S. 395 opened north of Bridgeport and a route (for residents only) was approved over Conway Summit, residents have been getting a steady supply of food, water, fuel, and other necessities via snowcat, and even a helicopter drop of supplies for Mono City, including Meals Ready to Eat (MREs).
SR 167 is not open to the public.
County, state and Nevada officials are working to get an escort set up for for those who wish to leave Mono City and the area Friday or Saturday night.
Bridgeport is also still without power, but there is access to Bridgeport from the north via U.S. 395.
A temporary warming shelter has been set up at Memorial Hall at 73 North School Street in Bridgeport. It's serving about ten people each night, three meals a day. You can call (760) 924-4633 for more information on the warming shelter.
Carson Valley Inn is also offering reduced rates for residents who are without power or a place to stay. No pets are allowed, though. You can call 1 (800) 321-6983 for reservations.