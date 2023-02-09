On January 19, 2023, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued Public Health and Safety Bulletin 2023-01 after CCB Board Agents discovered nearly 8,000 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products had been treated with the unapproved pesticide, Ethephon.
The CCB has since identified additional cannabis and cannabis products affected.
The CCB is advising consumers to avoid consumption of said products.
As a result, the product list has been updated and a new QR code linking to the updated product list has been provided below.
A link to the list of affected products is here, with the newly discovered affected products highlighted in yellow: Product-List-Public-Health-and-Safety-Bulletin-2023-01-UPDATED-2.8.23.xlsx (live.com)
Alternatively, you can scan the updated QR code below to be directed to the product list.
The same list is located on the CCB’s website under the ‘Guidance’ tab > ‘Public Health and Safety Advisories’ page.