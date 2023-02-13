The Carson City Senior Center will remain open as crews start construction on the west wing of the building on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
The main (west) entrance will be closed, and the public will need to enter through the east entrance.
Construction will tentatively finish at the end of June.
The on-site dining room will be closed, and lunch will be served, Monday thru Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon via drive-thru. Drive-thru will be staged in the main (west) parking lot the same way the service was offered during the pandemic.
All meals will be packaged to-go. Limited seating will be available on-site in a pop-up dining room on a first-come basis. Meals on Wheels will operate as usual.
Activities scheduled in the west wing impacted by construction will be relocated to new rooms in the east wing. New locations will be posted at the east entrance.