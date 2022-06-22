The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two females who on June 09, 2022 in two separate occasions, stole a purse from two elderly females and used their credit cards.
The victims were shopping at a local grocery store, briefly left their shopping cart unattended when their purses were taken.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.