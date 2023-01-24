The Carson City Sheriff's Office is advising you to avoid the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road while an investigation occurs due to a shooting Tuesday night.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that the sheriff's office is working multiple scenes.
Sheriff Furlong said around 7:15 p.m., a shooting occurred between juveniles behind CVS. He says two juveniles were shot and have been transported to the hospital for series injuries.
Officials say there is currently no information available about the suspect. You are advised to avoid the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road.
This is a developing story, updates will be posted here.