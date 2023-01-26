The Churchill County School District is curious to know your input on a four-day calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
A modified 4-day calendar is already board approved for next school year (2023-2024). However, the district would like your input on anything you would like to be considered as we aim to improve the calendar for next year.
They are using ThoughtExchange so everyone has a chance to share their perspectives and hear others' perspectives.
The service is completely anonymous and does not limit you to what thoughts can be shared about the topic.
The exchange will be open until midnight on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
You can come back as often as you would like until Wednesday, February 1st at midnight to not only rate new ideas that have been shared but also share any new thoughts you have.
Disclaimer: District staff will be monitoring the opinions closely.
Any thoughts that do not pertain to the calendar will be hidden to keep this discussion on topic and on track.
Follow this link to begin sharing your thoughts with the district: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/a1fd66da/brnmteqd7RGiqo1Jh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftejoin.com%2Fscroll%2F972074928