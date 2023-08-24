Crashes are causing major delays on I-80 in Sparks, in both directions.
Nevada State Police troopers say a crash on I-80 east near Patrick happened just before 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
NDOT is alerting drivers of delays on their roadsign near Lockwood.
A second crash, on I-80 west near Sparks Blvd. is also causing issues for drivers.
NDOT cameras show both directions of cars stopped near the bridge.
NSP says this crash happened after 7:45 a.m.
While there are no reported injuries, drivers are urged to use alternate routes, near both crash sites, if they can.