We're halfway through the first week of the legislative session and lawmakers are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.
Freshman Assemblyman Democrat Reuben D'Silva is already making a name for himself with his bill that aims to streamline the cannabis distribution process.
Right now, the distribution of cannabis is regulated by two agencies: the Cannabis Control Board and the Nevada Board of Pharmacy.
Assemblyman D'Silva wants to remove the Board of Pharmacy's oversight of cannabis to reduce what he calls messy over-regulatory burden.
“Cannabis is an accepted part of our community, accepted part of our society, accepted part of our economy,” said District 28 Democratic Assemblyman Reuban D’Silva. “One board, one agency to deal with, one go-to place. Secondly, what it will do is make it even more of an economic product. As opposed to making it have serious criminal aspects to it now. Possession of certain levels so on and so forth, which the pharmacy board has oversight over, including the fact that this a schedule one product, not a schedule two product,” explained D’Silva.
The Nevada Board of Pharmacy has cannabis classified as a schedule one drug.
Schedule one drugs include meth, fentanyl, cocaine, crack and other hard drugs.
“Easier to distribute the product. Removes the criminal aspect now pertaining to the product itself. And, again we legalized, there is medicinal aspects to the product, it's in the constitution. We have now legalized the recreational use of it in 2016 through a popular ballot initiative that we've passed twice in this state. So, again what this does is it is cleaning it up the actual sale of the product, distribution of the product,” explained D’Silva.
We spoke with the assembly GOP caucus and they sent us a statement saying that while they want to encourage Nevada business, they need to review testimony and input from the community first.
We also reached out to the Board of Pharmacy. They have not responded yet.