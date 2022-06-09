Nevada residents and visitors are invited to “Discover Nevada State Parks” on Saturday, June 11.
Park visitors will receive free day-use admission and free fishing (no license required) at all of Nevada’s State Parks.
This statewide event encourages Nevadans to discover the many exciting and affordable recreation opportunities right in their own backyards. “Nevada’s state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell.
“For example, visitors can view a 225 million old Ichthyosaur fossil at Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park, take in the starry night skies at Ward Charcoal Ovens, or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at the Walker River State Recreation Area," Mergell says.
Discover Nevada State Parks Day is also an opportunity for visitors to take the passport challenge and add a stamp to their passport booklet, or if they don’t have one yet, to pick one up while visiting any state park.
Once visitors have their passports stamped at 15 different parks, they earn a free annual day-use pass to all Nevada State Parks.
For more information about Nevada State Parks, please visit parks.nv.gov.
Nevada Free Fishing Day also takes place statewide Saturday, June 11. The celebration allows anglers of all ages to fish without a license on any of Nevada’s waterways. All limits and regulations apply.
To celebrate Free Fishing Day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is hosting several events statewide:
WESTERN NEVADA
Sparks Marina
The Rotary Club of Sparks—in partnership with the City of Sparks and Nevada Department of Wildlife—is hosting a free fishing event for all kids 17 years old and younger. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. Only registered youth for this event may fish at this location without a fishing license. Registration is day of the event only on the south side of Sparks Marina.
Don’t have a fishing pole? No problem. Fishing poles and bait are provided, while supplies last.
Never been fishing before? We have coach volunteers to help our youth anglers reel them in and NDOW will stock the lake with more than 7,000 rainbow and brown trout in preparation for a fun and eventful event!
Get ready for face painting and many more fun activities for the whole family.
SOUTHERN NEVADA:
Veterans Memorial Park Pond
Join us for the annual Free Fishing Day event at Veterans Memorial Park Pond in Boulder City. Loaner equipment and bait are provided, and attendees can enjoy angling volunteers, prizes, and lots of fish! We will have activity stations around the upper pond as well. Click here to register. Each angler needs to be registered to be entered for the drawing. Must be present to win.
EASTERN NEVADA:
Carlin Chinese Gardens
Join us for the annual Free Fishing Day event at the community pond at Carlin Chinese Gardens. We will have loaner equipment and bait, angling volunteers, lots of fish, and kids younger than 15 are eligible for free goodies while supplies last. We will have activity stations around the upper pond as well. Click here to register.
Comins Lake
Join us for the annual Free Fishing Day event at Comins Lake in Ely. We will have loaner equipment and bait, angling volunteers, and lots of fish! Click here to register.
(Nevada Division of State Parks and NDOW assisted with this story.)