New Nevada residents can now transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV’s metro offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on weekdays until Election Day on November 8.
"No legal voter should be kept away from the polls because they couldn’t get a DMV appointment," said Director Julie Butler. "We offered this same service for new residents in 2020 and it worked very well."
Nevadans who hold a valid driver's license, ID card or even the Interim Document issued at the DMV have a number of options for voter registration. The DMV will submit registration data automatically on a daily basis through November 8.
Voters can register, update or view their registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.
Nevada also offers same-day registration, which allows all legal voters with a license or ID to register in-person on Election Day and at any time during the two-week early voting ending on Nov. 4.
New residents who wish to take advantage of the DMV's special hours should come ready to transfer their out-of-state license or ID and their vehicle registration if needed. See the New Residents web page at dmv.nv.gov for details on license and registration requirements.
Customers can have vehicle identification number inspections completed in advance without an appointment.
Existing Nevada residents who need to update their address can do so online at dmv.nv.gov or by bringing proof of address change to the polls when they vote. They will not be accepted as a walk-in customer.
Some 1.8 million residents are already registered to vote in Nevada. Nearly 74,300 residents have given up an out-of-state ID since the start of 2022, or an average of around 8,200 per month. About 104,000 residents surrendered an ID in 2021, for an average of 8,600 per month.
More information on who can vote, and how, is available on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at nvsos.gov.