Douglas County Sheriff's Office Finds Elderly Man Alive and Well

March 2, 2023 Update:
Jerry Alan Jouret, missing since Feb. 24, has been found alive and well, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
---------------------------------------------------
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered elderly man.
Jerry Alan Joulet, 81-years-old, was last seen driving a green Ford Escape with Nevada license plate 451P56 (see photo) on Thursday, February 23 at around 8 a.m. in Gardnerville.
DCSO says Jerry was on his way to Big Pine, CA. He hasn't been heard from since Friday morning, Feb. 24.
Inyo County deputies have checked the destination in Big Pine and say there is no sign of Jerry or his vehicle.
If you have have information that would help or you find Jerry or his Ford Escape, please call Investigator Williamson at 775-315-4475, or email at bwilliamson@douglasnv.us.