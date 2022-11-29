Douglas County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Identifying Suspect Using Counterfeit Bill

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the unknown female suspect depicted below.
On November 23, 2022, at almost 10 a.m., the unknown female in the photo entered the Douglas County Target Store and tried passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
Target Store employees confirmed the bill was counterfeit and confronted the female, but she exited the store at about 0958 hours and left the area in an unknown direction.
Contact Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 if you have any information on the possible identification of the female related to the case. Reference DCSO case number 22SO30320.