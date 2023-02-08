Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound.
It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
The vehicle was still in the right most travel lane, and almost to their location.
The deputies say that the vehicle was going to strike the driver's side of their patrol vehicles. The vehicle did not slow or move over into the left lane. There were no other cars in the immediate vicinity of the traffic stop and no other cars in the westbound travel lanes. They say the driver could have easily slowed and changed lanes.
Instead, the vehicle passed both patrol vehicles with what appeared to be only 1-2 feet of clearance. Having almost struck the patrol vehicles, deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop for failing to reduce speed or move over.
The silver Suzuki SUV failed to stop, even after deputies activated their lights and sirens.
The vehicle continued into Carson City with deputies pursuing at speeds ranging between 41 miles per hour and 55 miles per hour, in a posted 55 mile per hour zone. Near US 50 and College Parkway.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit. The vehicle turned north on College Parkway then suddenly came to a stop at College Parkway and Sherman Lane.
The driver was detained and identified by his Nicaragua identification card as 32 year old Yeyson Aguilera.
A translator assisted in conducting an interview and Aguilera admitted to recognizing the lights and realizing they were signaling to him, but no reason for his failure to stop was identified.
Aguilera was arrested on misdemeanor charges of 'duties upon approach of an emergency vehicle', 'eluding law enforcement' and 'driving with no valid license'.
His bail is set at $1,140.
(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)