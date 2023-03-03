Elderly Man Spent 6 Nights in Snowed Over Car Before Rescue

Update:
Jerry Alan Jouret, missing since Feb. 24, was found alive and well on March 2, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
According to CHP, after searching for over 6 hours, Officers Olsen and Aguirre located the missing party waving his arm from his snow-covered vehicle, which was buried along a section of SR-168, that had been closed due to the storm and heavy snow accumulation.
Crews were able to safely rescue the male subject and transported him to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
Jerry Jouret's brother Joe spoke to our sister station KCAL, telling them that Jerry is home today after being in the hospital.
Jerry's brother says he was out checking his second home in Big Pine when he got caught in the storm. He spent six nights in his car, eating snow and croissants he had saved in his car to survive.
The snow was up to the window of his Ford Escort and a helicopter flew over, seeing it. At first, the helicopter crew thought the car was a rock but later realized it was a car.
One of the officers got out, harnessed him and brought him into the aircraft.
Joe says that Jerry had gas so he must have used it for the car and heating.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered elderly man.
Jerry Alan Joulet, 81-years-old, was last seen driving a green Ford Escape with Nevada license plate 451P56 (see photo) on Thursday, February 23 at around 8 a.m. in Gardnerville.
DCSO says Jerry was on his way to Big Pine, CA. He hasn't been heard from since Friday morning, Feb. 24.
Inyo County deputies have checked the destination in Big Pine and say there is no sign of Jerry or his vehicle.
If you have have information that would help or you find Jerry or his Ford Escape, please call Investigator Williamson at 775-315-4475, or email at bwilliamson@douglasnv.us.