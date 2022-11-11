(Nov. 11, 2022) Yesterday, officers with the Elko Police Department were dispatched to a local bank to assist someone who was nearly the victim of a costly scam.
The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the person she had a warrant for her arrest.
The suspect then told the victim she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested. They attempted to arrange a meeting with the victim to obtain the cash.
The victim became suspicious and contacted police. When officers contacted the victim, she had just drawn the money out of her account.
The suspect used a cloned telephone number that showed up on the victim's cellphone caller ID as being a legitimate police phone number.
Fortunately, they were unsuccessful.
Officers are investigating the incident in an attempt to identify any suspect(s) in this case.
The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that no law enforcement entity would ever call someone to solicit bail money.