While Governor Steve Sisolak announced the end of Nevada’s emergency related to COVID-19 on May 20, the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration is still active. That means Nevada Medicaid members will continue to receive Medicaid health insurance under the federal continuous coverage requirement.
At this time, the date for the federal end of the PHE has not been announced.
Nevadans who currently rely on Medicaid are encouraged to review the following to ensure they receive updates related to Medicaid coverage.
- Update your mailing address and go paperless using the portal AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov
- Download the NV Medicaid App to receive broadcast messages
- Be prepared to shop for health insurance at Nevada Health Link if you no longer qualify for Medicaid
- Providers and community partners should encourage members to update their contact information and post the flyers available at the Member Outreach web page
When the federal PHE does end, many Nevada Medicaid Members will be automatically renewed, but the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services will require additional information from some members over the course of a year so it is important to have accurate contact information on file.
Nevada Medicaid, DWSS and Silver State Health Insurance Exchange are working with employers, agencies, health plans and community partners to ensure the maximum number of Nevadans remain insured or are transitioned to new health insurance when the federal PHE comes to an end. For additional information, please see the Member Outreach web page.
(The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services assisted with this report.)