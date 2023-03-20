Western Nevada College is offering a number of late-start classes online, with many of them starting on Monday, March 27.
Choose from late-start classes in management, American sign language, fingerspelling, biology, drafting, early childhood education, human development and family studies, Spanish, and more.
To learn about becoming a student at WNC, go to www.wnc.edu/starthere.
If you have questions about student funding, contact the Financial Assistance Office at 775-445-3264 or email finaid1@wnc.edu.
Students can also learn about scholarship opportunities by going to wnc.edu/foundation/ or phoning 775-445-3240.
Here are the late-start classes that WNC is offering this spring — note that most of these classes end on May 20:
• American Sign Language II (AM 146), IV (AM 148) and VI (AM 150): Classes start March 27
• American Sign Language Fingerspelling II (AM 152): March 27
• Automotive Mechanics (AUTO 115): Carson campus, March 27
• MSHA New Miner Training (BTL 109): Must be admitted to apprenticeship program, runs from April 3-28
• Human Anatomy and Physiology (BIOL 224): Note: Includes lab work. Classes start March 27
• Blueprint Reading for Industry (DFT 110): Class runs from April 18 through May 1
• Principles of Child Guidance (ECE 204): March 27
• Life Span Human Development (HDFS 201): March 27
• Change Management (MGT 412): March 27
• Changing Environments (MGT 462): March 27
• Business Plan Creation (MGT 497): March 27
• Second Year Spanish (SPAN 212): March 27