For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services will start eligibility renewals that could impact health care for Nevada Medicaid members.
During the pandemic, the State was federally mandated to keep Medicaid members enrolled, even though they may no longer qualify for Medicaid.
That requirement ends on March 31 and eligibility reviews will resume April 1.
Over the next 14 months, an estimated 200,000 Nevada Medicaid members may be affected, and some will need to transition to new health insurance because they no longer qualify for Medicaid.
While some members may be automatically renewed using existing information on file, others will need to respond to requests for information in the mail regarding their eligibility.
If a member’s address is not up to date, they will not receive the request and may lose health insurance even if they still qualify for Medicaid. It is critical that members update their addresses.
Over the next year, Medicaid members should:
- Check the mail for a renewal packet or request for information, complete it and return it as soon as possible.
- Update addresses with Update My Address website, at a DWSS Office or call (702) 486-1646 or (775) 684-7200.
- Create an account and update their address at AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov. PIN Required.
- Download the NV Medicaid App to receive broadcast messages, search for providers and view medical history.