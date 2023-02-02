Female Grapplers from Carson High Win Regional Titles, Head to State

Two fierce female grapplers from Carson High School (CHS) made history as they both took home championship titles at the state’s first-ever sanctioned all-girls regional wrestling tournament.
Their effort of displayed strength, skill and determination on the mat, landed both on top of the podium last Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at McQueen High School in Reno, and paved their way to the state tournament in Winnemucca, Nev., Feb. 10-11, 2023.
Ellah Olson, 17-year-old senior, and Amber Perkins, 18-year-old senior, advanced at their respective, 152- and 114-pound weight class. As regional champs, both girls earned the top-seed placements in the final tournament bracket, with four wrestlers from the North and South qualifying. It will take three more wins from each to claim state titles.
Olsen has been wresting for more than 13 years and Perkins has been wrestling for more than 9 years.