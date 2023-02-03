The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week.
Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure.
On Wednesday, February 1, The Lyon County Sheriff's Office issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows subdivision, located near Royal Oaks Drive, south of Fernley High School, around 12:40 p.m. when they received multiple reports of a male shooting a firearm in the street and yelling at other people.
When deputies arrived, they say they were advised Singh had attempted to force entry into a residence in the neighborhood, failed and then re-entered his own residence.
Deputies went to Singh’s residence and contacted him in the front yard. Singh was observed with his elderly mother and yelled profanity at the Deputies before re-entering his home.
Schools in the area were initially put on lockdown, but after Singh was located and contained, all lockdowns were lifted.
Singh was then observed with his elderly mother and yelled profanity at the Deputies before re-entering his home. A short time later, Singh’s mother exited the residence, and it was determined Singh was the home’s only occupant.
Deputies say they attempted to communicate with Singh via telephone, loudspeaker and personal communication, unsuccessfully, for a couple of hours.
Singh did exit the residence on a couple of occasions while armed with a shotgun and revolver, and Deputies reported hearing a gunshot from within the residence.
SWAT teams were called in shot CS gas into the house multiple times to get Singh out.
LCSO says Singh eventually surrendered and exited the residence around 7:15 p.m.
While they served a search warrant, deputies found evidence that shots were fired within the home. They also discovered a 'large cache of firearms and ammunition'.
It took teams a total of about five hours for them to take Singh into custody.
Lakhvir Singh was booked into the Lyon County Jail and has a bail set at $62,500.