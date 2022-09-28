Rena Petri, a former case manager with Douglas County Social Services, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of theft prior to the commencement of her jury trial on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Petri was being prosecuted on an indictment issued by a Douglas County Special Grand Jury on August 31, 2021.
The indictment charged Petri with two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000, respectively. The thefts occurred while Petri was employed by Douglas County.
The indictment alleged that Petri used her position as a case manager to create fraudulent documents for fictitious rental assistance and that Petri ultimately received all $4,400 of the fraudulently obtained money through her criminal activity.
The District Attorney’s Office refused to negotiate the case to any lesser charges. The scheduled weeklong jury trial was vacated following Petri’s guilty pleas.
Petri faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine on each offense. She will also be ordered to pay full restitution for her crimes.
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Department 1 of the Ninth Judicial District Court in Minden.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)