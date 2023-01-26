Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev.
“Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “Their grains are grown here on Nevada soil and made into something representative of the state.”
The award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food and beverage industries in Nevada. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to receive this year’s award. Nominations for Frey Ranch Distillery recognized them as a true farm to glass operation and one of only four estate distilleries in the country.
Their involvement and service in giving back to the community as well as being a tourism hub for Churchill County and contributing to the economy and workforce with 25 employees were also recognized.
“My family has been farming in Nevada for 165 years and we couldn’t think of a better way to share that commitment with the community than with a product grown and produced wholly from Nevada,” said Colby Frey, co-founder of Frey Ranch Distillery.
“To continue to share our portfolio of whiskeys, including a new release this weekend, is incredible and it means a lot to be recognized with this award.”