As it has for over a decade, Friends of Nevada Wilderness is hosting students for an Alternative Spring Break (ASB), giving them the chance to immerse themselves in nature.
The five-day long experience will take place in the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument at the southern tip of the state.
Students will be based at the historic Walking Box Ranch near Searchlight. They will camp under the stars among the Joshua trees and visit areas like the Wee Thump Wilderness, Spirit Mountain and Lake Mohave.
Participants will get hands on experience in conservation by improving the grounds at Walking Box Ranch, removing invasive weeds and cleaning up litter in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They will also meet with public land managers to learn about the delicate natural environment and the value of conserving public lands.
“The goal of that program is to foster the spirit of stewardship in young adults by engaging them in beginner-friendly projects and providing training to help them feel confident in their volunteer abilities,” explained Grace Palermo, Friends’ Southern Nevada Director. “We’re so excited to be able to share the rich story of Avi Kwa Ame with these students and hope it inspires them as much as it does us.”
Friends provides tents, sleeping bags, and other necessary gear at no cost. Students will also enjoy delicious camp meals and desserts each night. New friends and life-long memories will be made.
Just a few slots are left for interested students and other young adults. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.
Click here to sign up for the 2023 ASB. Space is limited.
Alternative Breaks are funded by the Southern Nevada Agency Partnership (SNAP), federal public lands agencies that manage more than 10 million acres of public lands and water in Southern Nevada.