Cox Business and the Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada, GLCCNV, have announced the 2022 entrepreneurial prize competition for a current or future small business owner who is also a member of the GLCCNV.
Two $5,000 prizes will be awarded and winners will be announced on August 2, 2022. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. You can visit www.glccnv.org to apply.
“We launched the scholarship and grant opportunity in 2021 and had a tremendous response from Chamber members statewide, so much so that we knew we had to continue and expand the opportunity,” said Chamber President Tim Haughinberry. “Thanks to our ongoing partnership with Cox Business, we’re able to offer this financial support to two LGBTQ+ small business owners in Nevada.”
The Big Idea $5,000 entrepreneurial grant from the GLCCNV and Cox Business is designed to offer financial assistance to help launch a big idea, improve your business or help bring it to the next level. Applicants must be a member of the GLCCNV.
The GLCCNV/Cox Business $5,000 Educational Grant offers financial assistance to help a current or future small-business owner (who is also a member of the GLCCNV) with an investment in their business education such as certification, a degree and staff training and education.
“Our partnership with the GLCCNV is a reflection of Cox’s commitment to building and nurturing a culture of inclusion, diversity and equity by helping small business owners improve and innovate,” said Cox Business Field Marketing Senior Director Cody Sims. “Cox Enterprises has been named one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ for LGBTQ Equality in the annual Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index for the fourth year in a row.”