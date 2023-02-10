Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada

This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada.
The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
The leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
The following statement is from Governor Joe Lombardo:
“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the fuel pipeline leak impacting Southern Nevada. This emergency declaration will allow us to receive federal waivers and resources as we navigate the evolving repair timeline, and it will allow us to increase transportation of fuel by other means during this time. As we continue to monitor this dynamic situation, our office will remain in constant communication with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials. Once estimated repair times are finalized, our office will provide an update. To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.”
The full text of the emergency declaration can be found below.