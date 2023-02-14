February 14 Update:
This afternoon, Governor Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation ending the state of emergency in Nevada due to the gas pipeline disruption.
While the Kinder Morgan pipeline resumed operations on Saturday afternoon, the Office of the Governor advised that the state of emergency would remain in effect until emergency management partners were able to confirm that fuel transportation and supply had fully returned to normal in Las Vegas.
On Friday evening, Governor Lombardo put the emergency declaration in place to ensure that adequate fuel supplies remained available during repairs to the pipeline.
-------------------------------------------------
February 11 Update:
Last night, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada.
Since declaring the state of emergency, the Office of the Governor was informed that Kinder Morgan had successfully resumed pipeline operations.
Governor Lombardo released the following statement:
“My office has received notice from Kinder Morgan that they have resumed pumping and that the gas pipeline is operational. I’m thankful for Kinder Morgan’s timely response, and I’m grateful for the work of our local, state, and federal partners that enabled us to move quickly to mitigate the impact of this fuel leak in Southern Nevada.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until emergency management partners are able to confirm that fuel transportation and supply have fully returned to normal.
As a reminder, price gouging and deceptive trade practices are strictly prohibited during a state of emergency. If Nevadans believe they have encountered local price gouging, the Office of the Governor encourages them to file a complaint with the Nevada Attorney General’s office at www.ag.nv.gov
---------------------------------------------
Original Story from February 10:
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada.
The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
The leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
The following statement is from Governor Joe Lombardo:
“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the fuel pipeline leak impacting Southern Nevada. This emergency declaration will allow us to receive federal waivers and resources as we navigate the evolving repair timeline, and it will allow us to increase transportation of fuel by other means during this time. As we continue to monitor this dynamic situation, our office will remain in constant communication with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials. Once estimated repair times are finalized, our office will provide an update. To avoid any unnecessary shortages, I strongly urge all Las Vegas residents to avoid panic buying while awaiting repair timeline updates.”
The full text of the emergency declaration can be found below.