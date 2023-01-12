Today, Governor Joe Lombardo signed two new executive orders at the Nevada State Capitol.
Both executive orders reaffirm Governor Lombardo’s commitment to streamlining regulations and licensing processes in Nevada.
In Executive Order 2023-003, Governor Lombardo ordered freezing the issuance of new regulations and requiring a review of existing regulations by all executive branch agencies, departments, boards and commissions.
See below.
In Executive Order 2023-004, Governor Lombardo directed all Nevada occupational and professional licensing boards to suspend the issuance of any new regulations, show cause for all occupational licensing requirements and to provide a recommended pathway for facilitating licensure reciprocity. See below.