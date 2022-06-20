Weather Alert

...Heating Up with Thunderstorms Possible Mid-to-late Week... Heat: * A heat-up begins Tuesday into the weekend. While hot, the heat is not looking too unusual for mid-June. Highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. * Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle. Breezes: * Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up Wednesday through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create locally critical fire weather conditions during this time period. Thunderstorms: * An increase in thunderstorm chances is expected each afternoon from Tuesday through the weekend. There is a small chance (5-10%) for cumulus buildups and lightning along the Eastern Sierra Tuesday. The thunderstorm threat moves northward into western Nevada, the Sierra, and northeast California Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated chances will continue into the weekend. Stay aware of weather conditions each afternoon through this weekend if you are recreating outdoors.