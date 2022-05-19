Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation formally ending the Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proclamation is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 20.
The State of Emergency declaration has been in place since March 2020 and has allowed the State to respond to challenges brought forward by the unprecedented pandemic. Ending the State of Emergency ends certain flexibilities that were in place to help the State reaction to changing and unknown circumstances.
Due to diligent planning and collaboration across all levels of government in Nevada, the need for the declaration of emergency has ended and the state is prepared to prevent, treat and manage COVID-19 cases.
“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”
See proclamation below:
(The Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report.)