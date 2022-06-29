Helmsley Charitable Trust grants $3.8M, bringing Virtual Crisis Care program to Nevada

Weather Alert

...Cooler and Breezy 4th of July Weekend... * Noticeably cooler temperatures at least 10-15 degrees below average are expected Sunday and Independence Day. Highs in the low 80s are possible in the lower valleys with upper-60s to low- 70s in Sierra valleys. This may feel like an abrupt change for many, especially in mountain communities. * Enhanced westerly winds to 30-35 mph and dry conditions are expected areawide Saturday through Independence day. Avoid causing sparks near dry vegetation. As always follow local fire and firework restrictions. * Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Independence Day across northeast California and northwestern Nevada. Make sure to stay up-to-date with the most recent forecast and plan your outdoor activities accordingly.